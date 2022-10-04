Beyond reasonable drought: BC has been drier than the Mojave Desert

BC hasn’t seen significant rainfall in weeks, and the precipitation has been so sparse that the province and most of Metro Vancouver have been drier than the Mojave Desert!

Seriously.

The Weather Network says that the weather has been so dry in BC that even Las Vegas, Nevada, located on the outer edge of the Mojave Desert, has recorded more rain in the last three months than the 41 mm recorded at Vancouver International Airport during that period.

That’s 41 mm of rain for July, August, and September.

“In comparison to somewhere like Las Vegas, Nevada, located on the outer edge of the Mojave Desert and known for its arid climate, the airport in the city has reported 45 mm of rain throughout the same three months,” said Weather Network Meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg in a report.

The unseasonably dry weather is expected to continue this week, and temperatures could make things feel like summer in October.

For example, temperatures are expected to hit 22ºC on Thursday, with humidex values making it feel more like 25ºC.

The Weather Network’s 14-day trend suggests that precipitation is still highly unlikely, with temperatures expected to dip next week.

More heat records smashed

According to Environment Canada’s daily weather summaries, across the province yesterday, numerous heat records were broken, some of which have withstood the test of time for nearly 100 years.

Abbotsford reached a record temperature of 28ºC, besting the previous record of 26.7ºC, which was set in 1980. In Agassiz, a record set in 1932 was broken when temperatures reached 26.7ºC. Yesterday Agassiz hit 27.7ºC.

Another notable record broken was in Kelowna, which hit 25.4ºC yesterday, beating a previous record of 25ºC set in 1932.

Squamish smashed its previous record set in 2015 when temperatures reached 23.7ºC; yesterday, they reached 27.2ºC.

The Weather Network says that locations where temperature records were broken by as much as 2ºC are highly unusual.

Other notable BC records were broken:

Victoria: October 2, 25.3ºC (25.0ºC on October 2, 1935)

Campbell River: October 1, 26.3ºC (24.2ºC on October 1, 1992)

Comox: October 1, 23.0ºC (22.9ºC on Oct.ober 1, 1992)

Port Alberni: October 2, 29.3ºC (28.3ºC from October 8 to 11, 1916 and October 12, 1902)