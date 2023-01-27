There’s a lot of doom and gloom out there, and we’re not talking about inflation, high grocery prices and rental costs.

We’re specifically referring to the near-constant cover of clouds and rain. But, in BC, it looks like this spring could be low-key perfect.

The 2023 spring weather forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac is out. While spring might have a slower start in general, and other places in Canada will experience a “turbulent transition to warmth,” BC will get a pretty decent spring with “pleasant temperatures” and average precipitation!

The spring equinox begins on March 20 in BC, so we still have almost two months of winter to go.

It might be time to go to the hot chocolate festival and enjoy as much of winter as possible because, before you know it, spring will be here.