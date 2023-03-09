Strict diet: Connor Bedard has never eaten fast food in his life

Projected to go first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, Connor Bedard has already achieved many things most hockey fans can only ever dream of doing themselves.

Whether it’s a record-setting performance at this year’s World Juniors, his near-weekly appearances on highlight shows, or his 123 points in just 48 WHL games this year with the Regina Pats, Bedard is truly well on the way to being one of the most intriguing prospects to ever enter the NHL.

But if you’re looking to do something that Bedard hasn’t done, all you have to do is, well, eat a Big Mac. Or anything else at McDonald’s, or any other fast food chain.

No, seriously.

In an interview with Mike G. Morreale for NHL.com, Bedard’s mother Melanie revealed that her son has quite a strict diet.

“He’s never had fast food… he will at some point, but he hasn’t eaten at McDonald’s or anything yet,” Melanie said. “I think we all know when we eat well, how you feel, and then when we kind of go off the rails. I think he’s just aware of that feeling. On game days, he’ll eat chicken, rice, vegetable, shrimp, mashed yams, chicken, salmon. It’s kind of a rotation.”

While many junior players travel to live with a billet family away from their hometown, Melanie has been living with her son as he prepares for his pro hockey career.

Bedard compiled nine goals and 14 assists in just seven games at this year’s World Juniors tournament, where he was named the tournament MVP as Canada won the gold medal.

And while her son has yet to experience the joy of a greasy fast-food hamburger combo, Melanie seems like she couldn’t be happier to be a proud mom of one of the sport’s brightest upcoming stars.

“I’m so proud of him, especially when he’s wearing that Canada jersey because we’ve watched that tournament since Connor was a baby and when he was growing up,” she said. “So those feelings of pride when he’s wearing it, whether they win or lose, are proud moments as a hockey parent. But it’s probably a lot more stress than I would have imagined.”

The first round of the NHL Draft is set for June 23. You can read Melanie’s full interview with NHL.com is available here.