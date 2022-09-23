Stripes be gone: Canucks make subtle uniform change

Hockey uniform aficionados will notice a subtle difference in the Vancouver Canucks’ on-ice look this season.

The pant stripes are gone.

Canucks players on the ice at training camp in Whistler were spotted by yours truly without familiar green and white stripes on their blue hockey pants.

#Canucks no longer have stripes on their pants pic.twitter.com/8qpHfw7tNe — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 22, 2022

While the Canucks didn’t have pant stripes when they wore their alternate heritage jerseys last season, this was different from how the Canucks usually looked in practices last season.

A Canucks spokesperson has confirmed that yes, the Canucks will actually be making a subtle adjustment to their uniform.

For the first time since reintroducing the blue and green colour scheme in 2007, the Canucks’ primary uniform will not include vertical blue and green stripes on their hockey pants.

It’s a minor change, but of course there will likely be other tweaks to the on-ice look before the puck drops on the regular season on October 12.

The Canucks have yet to reveal a jersey and helmet sponsor for this season.

Green TD logos adorned Canucks helmets last season, after Rogers had the helmet sponsorship the year prior. The NHL is allowing ads on jerseys for the first time ever this season, with teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens adding sponsor logos to their iconic sweaters recently.

Don’t expect the Canucks to act any different.

The Canucks have made other minor tweaks to their primary jersey in recent years, most notably removing the “Vancouver” wordmark in 2019. The Canucks also made a change to their shoulder patch that season, making the modernized stick-in-rink logo primarily white, rather than blue, with blue and green trim.

The Canucks have yet to announce any changes to their on-ice collection of jerseys for the 2022-23 season, although there have been rumours that the black flying skate will be making a comeback. Teams will also be introducing new reverse retro jerseys this season, with the Canucks’ look having already leaked online.