New Canucks reverse retro jersey may have leaked

The Vancouver Canucks latest look might’ve just dropped.

On Facebook Marketplace. Of all places.

The unusual post has been making its round on social media, depicting what appears to be a ‘Johnny Canuck’ style navy blue jersey featuring green and white trim, including alternating stripes at the bottom and white laces at the top.

I haven’t been able to confirm authenticity yet, but this does appear to be the #Canucks Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey design. Link to an item being sold on Facebook was sent in by a couple of readers tonight. pic.twitter.com/58dLMouoE6 — icethetics (@icethetics) July 24, 2022

The listing shows the jersey complete with a tag which reads ‘VCA RR 22,’ an indication that it could be the reverse retro jersey program for Vancouver.

The jersey, it appears, could be based on the 1962-63 Vancouver Canucks from the old Western Hockey League and Pacific Coast Hockey League. The team, which used a red and blue scheme, won two PCHL championships and four WHL titles, and were in operation from 1945-1970.

The most interesting twist might come from the fact that the jersey displays the old orange NHL crest used from 1946-2005. The orientation of the lettering, however, is that of the current silver logo used by the league.

It was confirmed the reverse retro series was making a comeback in January.

The Abbotsford Canucks, Vancouver’s American Hockey League affiliate, currently use ‘Johnny Canuck’ as its primary logo. Their home jersey features a primarily green setup with a predominantly white road set.