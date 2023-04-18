Earlier this month, Dished shared the news that Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionery, which has been serving in Vancouver in one location or another since 1926, would be ending operations at its Kitsilano location.

Originally located on Granville Street, the long-time bakery moved to its current location at 3150 West Broadway in the Kitsilano neighbourhood several years ago.

Bon Ton’s has been a staple in Kitsilano for pastries, cakes, and other sweets, but now the bakery is set to officially close this chapter this weekend. Saturday, April 22 will be its last day.

Bon Ton will only be accepting special orders for its Diplomat Cake – all other baked goods will be “first come first served,” according to a post shared on its Instagram account.

Earlier in the month, Dished chatted with Bon Ton’s current owner and was able to confirm that while this location is winding down due to the expiry of the lease, the business is currently looking for a new address.

While its new location has yet to be announced, Bon Ton shares that it will be updating its social media pages with any news: “We will keep you posted with new location updates soon!”