Social media reacts passionately to the return of Tim Hortons' retro donuts

Apr 18 2023, 10:34 pm
When Tim Hortons announced that it would be bringing back two much-loved donuts for a limited time, people got incredibly excited.

This launch is happening to celebrate National Donut Day on June 2. There are so many discontinued Tim Horton’s items we wish would come back and everyone has their favourites. The reveal was bound to make some very happy and others disappointed.

We now know the flavours.

The brand shared that the Walnut Crunch and the Cherry Stick donuts will be making a comeback for a limited time across Canada. Both varieties have been absent from the menu for over 10 years.

Many have taken to social media to air their surprise, excitement, disgust, and more.

Here are some of the best social media reactions to the announcement of the two throwback desserts.

The Positive

“So excited for the walnut crunch!” commented one person on a Dished Vancouver Instagram post.

“The cherry stick!” commented another. “Brings back memories of early mornings heading out fishing with my dad!”

“The Walnut Crunch was pretty legendary,” said one person on a Dished Calgary Instagram post. “Hopefully they do it justice!”

The Negative

Many of the comments were from people disappointed that it was these two donuts coming back and not the ones that they personally wanted to see.

“we want the jelly filled donuts back,” posted one user.

It seemed like many people were hoping for the blueberry fritter. “BRING BACK THE BLUEBERRY FRITTER!” said one person. Maybe that’s next?

Starting May 31, you can find the Walnut Crunch available in restaurants across Canada and at participating Tims restaurants in Quebec.

The Cherry Stick donut will be available in Tims restaurants across Quebec, and at participating Tims restaurants in the rest of Canada, according to the company.

What do you think of the two donuts Tim Hortons decided on?

 

