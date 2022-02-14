KFC launches new hot chicken sandwich with FREE milk across Canada

KFC has been releasing some out-of-this-world items recently, but the brand’s newest drop is one you can actually bite into: the Kentucky Scorcher.

This new sandwich is the spiciest creation to come from the brand in a while. It’s made from 100% Canadian chicken breast that’s been doused in KFC’s signature Scorcher sauce, spicy mayo, and crunchy pickles on a toasted bun.

This sauce hits a Scoville level of 13,500, which is more than double the level of Tabasco.

Because this creation is so dang spicy, the chain will be offering FREE milk with every purchase of the sandwich, while supplies last.

“Spicy offerings these days are made for the masses and lack the intensity Canadians are craving, so we set out to create a sandwich that truly delivers on heat,” said Ira Dubinsky, Brand and Innovation Director, KFC Canada.

“We tested dozens of hot sauces and peppers to ensure a balanced combination of spice and flavour, and the Scorcher sauce brought tears to our eyes. This chicken is not for chickens – we’ve got the milk in case you need it.”

You can try this new sandwich for a limited time at participating KFC locations across Canada.

Good luck, heat seekers!