Wow Bao, a US restaurant known for its signature bao and bowls, is now available in Toronto, its first Canadian location.

Thanks to a partnership with Ghost Kitchen Brands, Wow Bao can be ordered for takeout at its several locations in southern Ontario or delivered through SkipTheDishes, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Bao flavours include Teriyaki Chicken Bao, Whole Wheat Vegetable Bao, and Coconut Custard Bao.

“We are thrilled to bring the culinary quality, taste, and popularity of Wow Bao to the Canadian market,” said George Kottas, Founder and CEO of GKB.

“This perfectly complements our growing food portfolio and proves the continued power and strength of Ghost Kitchen Brands. Wow Bao is a great product line for us to bring to more markets and more discerning consumers.”

In addition to its Toronto location at Keel and Downsview, Wow Bao is also available in Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Etobicoke, Erin Mills, London, St. Catharine’s, and Woodstock.

Ghost Kitchen Brands says it is also looking to extend further west of the country and reach Alberta.

Keep an eye out for more locations to come.

Wow Bao

Address: 3757 Keele Street, Toronto