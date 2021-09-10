FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Steveston Sweet Shoppe now officially open in Richmond

Sep 10 2021, 12:16 pm
Curioso.Photography/Shutterstock

An adorable new candy store just opened its doors in Richmond. Steveston Sweet Shoppe is officially up and running.

Located at 12031 First Avenue in Steveston Village, Steveston Sweet Shoppe has all the lollipops, chocolate, sour treats, taffy, and specialty bites you could dream of.

While Vancouver has tons of amazing candy stores, the big barrels of candies at this newest sweet spot look pretty dang appealing.

It’s definitely worth a trip to check out this new business. Be sure to stop by when you’re in the area.

If you have a sweet tooth, the newly opened Ricardo’s Kandy Korner in White Rock is a great place to pop into as well.

Address: 12031 First Avenue, Richmond

Instagram

