Fall is a time for pumpkin patches, pumpkin pie, and…poop?

Maan Farms’ 7th Annual Fall Festival is back and it’s a family-friendly event that pumpkin-lovers look forward to all season.

Favourites like the classic pumpkin patch and the pumpkin house are returning, but highlights of this year’s festival include The Enchanted Pumpkin Patch, which they say is North America’s only all-white pumpkin patch.

But if pumpkins aren’t your thing, it might be the poop maze that’ll be the big draw.

During the day, the four-acre poop-themed corn maze will teach you fun facts about animal poop as you wander. You can even ask them for a poop trivia game to double your fun.

Kids will also love Barnyard Adventureland with its jumping pillows and zip line, plus there’s an Animal Play Area with baby goats and hay wagon rides.

And be sure to fill up on their fall treats like their Instagram-worthy Double Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream. They also have PSLs, Salted Caramel Apple Lattés and apple cider slushies to wash down your kettle corn, mini-donuts, and pumpkin pie.