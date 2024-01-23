Starbucks and We Wai Kai Nation open first-of-its-kind store in BC

A new Starbucks just opened in Campbell River, and it marks the first of its kind.

Starbucks Canada and We Wai Kai Nation have opened the first Starbucks to be licensed and operated by the Nation.

The new location is situated on the We Wai Kai reserve at the Quinsam Crossing development at 101-125 Brant Drive in Campbell River, BC, and is 1,700 square feet. Customers will be able to order all of their Starbucks favourites, as well as enjoy the convenience of a drive-thru.

“The nation’s leadership fully understands that achieving true reconciliation will not be possible without vibrant Indigenous economies, characterized by economic self-sufficiency and socio-economic equality with the rest of Canada,” said Ronnie Chickite, We Wai Kai Nation chief councillor.

“Our new licensed Starbucks store helps us further move towards economic self-sufficiency as we continue to build our own-source revenues.”

“We are proud to open this store to bring the Starbucks experience to even more customers with the We Wai Kai Nation as its licensee to help serve the unique needs and priorities of this community,” said Shannon Leisz, vice president of store development at Starbucks Canada.

“This moment not only represents our continuous commitment to strengthen our understanding and relationships with Indigenous communities, but also demonstrates our desire to mutually thrive together.”

The interior of this Starbucks was designed to pay homage to the culture and origins of the We Wai Kai Nation by incorporating local materials, rich textures, vibrant colours, and curated art. Some of this art includes a mural by local First Nations artist Jessica Chickite.

The mural draws from the Nation’s creation story of the Great Flood. Weaving together the iconic Starbucks siren with elements of Indigenous culture in vibrant colours, Chickite’s artwork depicts how Starbucks and the We Wai Kai Nation come together as a community.

“The siren participates in this dramatic retelling of the We Wai Kai’s origins, swimming below two canoes — a reference to the canoes that first brought my ancestors to the We Wai Kai Nation,” said Chickite.

“The mural celebrates our stories, symbols and traditions passed down over generations, even as it embraces new beginnings and possibilities.”

Starbucks We Wai Kai

Address: 101-125 Brant Drive in Campbell River, BC

