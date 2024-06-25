New food and beverage options from nationwide brands are never a bad thing. One of the names that never lets us down with a fresh foodie innovation or two on the regular is Starbucks.

The coffee house chain just launched a lineup of new grub and drinks on menus across Canada.

Sweet, savoury, and sippable, this drop has everything. Check out what’s new.

Nondairy Cold Foams + Caramel Vanilla Swirl Iced Coffee

Starting June 25, new beverages like nondairy cold foams (Nondairy Chocolate Cold Brew, Nondairy Vanilla Cold Brew) and a Caramel Vanilla Swirl Iced Coffee will be up for order.

The Caramel Vanilla Swirl Iced Coffee is only available for a limited time. It’s a combo of iced coffee, a swirl of caramel, and Vanilla Sweet Cream.

Iced Nondairy Salted Caramel Cookie Matcha

Another sip worth trying will be added to the existing lineup: the Iced Nondairy Salted Caramel Cookie Matcha. This one is also only available for a limited time, and it’s made with creamy matcha and oat beverage topped with nondairy salted caramel cold foam and cinnamon crumbles.

New Breakfast Food Options

There are two new savoury brekkie bites to try from Starbucks. The Three Cheese & Egg Sandwich is vegetarian-friendly and made with an egg frittata with parmesan and Monterey cheese topped with cheddar cheese on an artisan roll.

The second new addition, a Ham & Swiss Croissant, is made from hickory-smoked ham and melted Swiss cheese in a buttery croissant.

Orange Cream Cake Pop

A new sweet treat, the Orange Cream Cake Pop, is joining the limited-time summer menu along with the already available Pineapple Cloud Cake.

The cake pop is a combo of orange cream cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in chocolatey icing, and finished with an orange slice design.

Are you going to try any of these new menu items?

