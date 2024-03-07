Starbucks drops two brand new spring beverages across Canada

New seasonal offerings are starting to pop up on menus across Canada, and Starbucks has some all-new ones dropping today.

The coffee chain has launched two new drinks along with a returning favourite.

Both the Iced Lavender Cream Oat Matcha and Iced Lavender Oat Latte will make their debut in stores this season.

Starting today, folks can head into their nearest outpost and enjoy these new sips, along with the Canadian-exclusive Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte, now available as a permanent menu item.

“Lavender is the perfect flavour to transition us from the winter season into spring,” said Patrick Penny, Starbucks beverage developer.

“Its soft sweetness, light floral notes and beautiful colour ignite feelings of rejuvenation and awakening associated with the change of seasons.”

The Iced Lavender Cream Oat Matcha is a combo of matcha and oat beverage served over ice, topped with lavender cream cold foam.

The new Iced Lavender Oat Latte is made from Starbucks Blonde Espresso with creamy oat beverage, ice, and sweet and subtle floral notes of lavender.

Will you try these new seasonal sips? Let us know in the comments.

