FoodCoffee & TeaFood EventsFood News

Starbucks drops two brand new spring beverages across Canada

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Mar 7 2024, 10:00 am
Starbucks drops two brand new spring beverages across Canada
Starbucks Canada

New seasonal offerings are starting to pop up on menus across Canada, and Starbucks has some all-new ones dropping today.

The coffee chain has launched two new drinks along with a returning favourite.

Both the Iced Lavender Cream Oat Matcha and Iced Lavender Oat Latte will make their debut in stores this season.

Starting today, folks can head into their nearest outpost and enjoy these new sips, along with the Canadian-exclusive Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte, now available as a permanent menu item.

Starbucks Canada

Starbucks Iced Strawberry Oat Matcha Tea Latte returns to menus as a permanent item.

“Lavender is the perfect flavour to transition us from the winter season into spring,” said Patrick Penny, Starbucks beverage developer.

“Its soft sweetness, light floral notes and beautiful colour ignite feelings of rejuvenation and awakening associated with the change of seasons.”

Starbucks Canada

Starbucks Iced Lavender Cream Oat Matcha.

The Iced Lavender Cream Oat Matcha is a combo of matcha and oat beverage served over ice, topped with lavender cream cold foam.

Starbucks Canada

Starbucks Iced Lavender Oat Latte.

The new Iced Lavender Oat Latte is made from Starbucks Blonde Espresso with creamy oat beverage, ice, and sweet and subtle floral notes of lavender.

Will you try these new seasonal sips? Let us know in the comments.

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop