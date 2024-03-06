Dairy Queen offering $1 Blizzard deal at locations across Canada

FoodDessertsFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

Mar 6 2024
Dairy Queen is launching an unmissable deal, and it’s one that Blizzard lovers are not going to want to miss out on.

From March 11 to 31, Canadians will be able to get their hands on a small Blizzard of their choice for just $1.

All you need to do to take advantage of the offer is download the DQ app and sign up for DQ’s rewards program. Then you just scan the code at your local store to redeem the offer and score a $1 Blizzard.

The offer is exclusively available through the app and will snag you any flavour of Blizzard, including the March Blizzard of the Month, Mint Brownie, packed with brownie pieces and chocolate chunks.

In addition to a cheap Blizzard, Dairy Queen fans will be able to get exclusive deals, earn rewards points for purchases, and receive a birthday surprise through the app. 

