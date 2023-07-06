Do you have the Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay app?

It can be extremely convenient in the mornings and in day-to-day life when you’re in a hurry. It’s a chance to have your coffee ready when you arrive and skip the lines while you do it. The airport is often a stressful place where you’re in a hurry so to NOT have it there has been puzzling for many.

It looks like that’s now changed: mobile ordering is here!

The Starbucks lines at the Calgary International Airport can get extremely long, and this is a game-changer.

At select Canadian airports, travellers can now skip the line and enjoy their Starbucks coffee on the go.

There are so many fantastic places to eat at the Calgary International Airport, and Starbucks is one of them when all you need is reliability and convenience.

The massive coffee chain has extended its mobile ordering feature, Mobile Order & Pay, and Starbucks Rewards to the majority of Starbucks licensed stores located at major international airports, including the Calgary International Airport.

The remaining licensed stores at these airports will roll out the feature by the end of 2023.

For fans and Rewards members at Starbucks, it’s going to be quite a relief to order beverages and food items ahead of time without the stress of missing your flight or getting a good seat while you wait at the gate.

Mobile Order & Pay is a fast and easy way for Starbucks customers to order ahead, customize orders in-app, earn Stars that can be redeemed for free food or beverage items, and pay and pick up their purchases at their chosen Starbucks store.