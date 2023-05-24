30 tourist attractions in Vancouver you need to visit at least once

Vancouver. It’s the most expensive place to live in Canada, does that make it the ultimate tourist destination? From the mountains to the sandy shores of English Bay, there’s so much to do and see in the city.

And you can’t say you’ve truly seen Vancouver yet until you’ve done at least 20 of the things on this list!

Here are all the best, most popular, must-see tourist attractions in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JZ (@julietzhang_429)

Find the aquarium in Stanley Park, the largest in Canada, and meet the cutest, most colourful, and unique marine species from the Pacific North West.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Canucks (@canucks)



Catch a concert or a Canucks game at Vancouver’s most popular venue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandre Légère (@legere_photos)

Spend a day sunning yourself and people-watching along the city’s most iconic shores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiden Blake (@aiden_blake)

This towering glassy structure is a popular tourist attraction that reminds locals and visitors alike about Vancouver’s Olympic history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Art Gallery (@vanartgallery)

See the latest exhibits at the gallery and take a peek inside one of the city’s most beautiful, historic buildings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haunted History BC (@haunted_history_bc)

Walk around inside Vancouver’s central public library, a coliseum-inspired swirling building full of books, magazines, studios, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Classical Chinese Garden (@vancouverchinesegarden)

Feel transported to another time and place in this peaceful oasis in the heart of Chinatown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmond T Cheng (@the_real_etc)

Go inside 355 Burrard Street and take the elevator to the 2nd floor for an unreal view of this funky building that was the tallest in the British Empire when it was completed in 1930.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enchanted Vancouver by Ruchita (@enchantedvancouver)

Walk along the seawall and catch a sunset at the eponymously named Sunset Beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@whitecapsfc)

Beneath the crown-like retractable roof of BC Place, you can catch a soccer game (Go Vancouver Whitecaps!), a football game (Go BC Lions!), or just check out the BC Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshi and Manpreet (@scenictrailblazers)

Explore the gardens around Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park and meet the wildlife who call this place home as you walk around the loop spotting turtles, geese, ducks, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roedde House Museum (@roeddehousemuseum)

Step inside a restored Victorian home and learn about how Vancouverites lived in the 19th century.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ammen Qasim (@qasimammen)

Explore the fountains, landscaping, architecture, and rink at Robson Square right in the heart of the city where you’ll also find the provincial law courts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Tam (@little_stephy0925)

Ride a glass elevator up to the top of Vancouver’s Harbour Centre and take in the views or eat at the Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada Place (@canadaplace)

Watch the cruise ships dock, check out FlyOver Canada, and walk along the waterfront at Canada Place, its five sails are a fixture of the Vancouver city skyline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #CapBridge (@capilanosuspensionbridge)

Walk across the trembling suspension bridge and face your fear of heights as you get treated to spectacular views of the Capilano River, canyon, and forest that surround you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Public Market (@granvilleisland_publicmarket)

Spend a day eating your way through the Granville Island Market and touring around to find hidden gems amongst the many artisans, specialty shops, and restaurants in the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shipyards District BIA (@shipyardsdistrict)

Ride the SeaBus over to North Vancouver and explore the Lonsdale Quay, Shipyards, and the neighbourhood of Lower Lonsdale. From galleries and shops to restaurants and parks, you can do it all while getting an incredible view of Vancouver just across the water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Cheng (@eric.chenguu)

A perfect pick for families with kids, check out Science World on a rainy afternoon to have fun and learn more about the world around you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bloedel Conservatory (@bloedel_conservatory)

Enjoy the view from the top and spend the rest of the day exploring the gardens, pitch and putt course, and tropical conservatory at this popular park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain)

Whether you’re here to ski, hike, or just admire the view, Grouse Mountain is hardly far from the city but feels like a world away when you’re amongst the clouds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea To Sky Gondola (@seatoskygondola)

From trails and suspension bridges to viewpoints and more, visitors and locals alike have to check the Sea to Sky Gondola off their lists at least once!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HR MacMillan Space Centre (@spacecentreyvr)

Another great attraction for families with kids, you can explore beyond the limits of the atmosphere – go visit at night if you want to check out the sky with the telescope!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richmond Night Market (@richmondnightmarket)

Come hungry to this seasonal market and taste a dizzying array of eats inspired by dozens of Asian cuisines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VanDusen Botanical Garden (@vandusengarden)



There’s never a bad time of year to see what’s blooming, growing, or sparkling at VanDusen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alireza Kamali (@ialirezakml)

One of Vancouver’s most iconic bridges, originally built by the Guinness Brewing Company in the 1930s by the same person who designed San Fransisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, this spot is a must-see on a tour of Stanley Park or on your way to explore the North Shore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LDH RetiredAndTravelling (@ldhtravelatwill)

It doesn’t take long to walk the entire length of False Creek, from Vanier Park all along the inlet to Sunset Beach, and this stretch of seawall gives you great insight into what Vancouver’s all about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Analog Coffee (@analogcoffee.ca)

This little all-brick neighbourhood is home to some of the city’s splashiest bars, patios where you can see and be seen, and award-winning restaurants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UBC Life (@ubc_studentlife)



Consistently a top-rated university, the UBC Vancouver campus is worth checking out for all its art, architecture, hidden quirks, and natural beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Fast (@kate_fast_)

This historic neighbourhood has cobblestone streets, upscale shops, crave-able restaurants, and plenty of art and culture. You may, however, skip the steam clock entirely, we put it in the cover image for you and that’s more or less all you need to see of it. Instead, head to Gaoler’s Mews for some real Vancouver history.