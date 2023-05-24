30 tourist attractions in Vancouver you need to visit at least once
Vancouver. It’s the most expensive place to live in Canada, does that make it the ultimate tourist destination? From the mountains to the sandy shores of English Bay, there’s so much to do and see in the city.
And you can’t say you’ve truly seen Vancouver yet until you’ve done at least 20 of the things on this list!
Here are all the best, most popular, must-see tourist attractions in Vancouver.
- You might also like:
- Your A-Z guide for the best things to do and see in Vancouver
- Unique Canadian destination makes list of best island vacations in the world
- 7 solo adventures in Vancouver perfect for dating yourself
1. Vancouver Aquarium
View this post on Instagram
Find the aquarium in Stanley Park, the largest in Canada, and meet the cutest, most colourful, and unique marine species from the Pacific North West.
2. Rogers Arena
View this post on Instagram
Catch a concert or a Canucks game at Vancouver’s most popular venue.
3. English Bay
View this post on Instagram
Spend a day sunning yourself and people-watching along the city’s most iconic shores.
4. 2010 Winter Olympic Cauldron
View this post on Instagram
This towering glassy structure is a popular tourist attraction that reminds locals and visitors alike about Vancouver’s Olympic history.
5. Vancouver Art Gallery
View this post on Instagram
See the latest exhibits at the gallery and take a peek inside one of the city’s most beautiful, historic buildings.
6. Vancouver Public Library
View this post on Instagram
Walk around inside Vancouver’s central public library, a coliseum-inspired swirling building full of books, magazines, studios, and more.
7. Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden
View this post on Instagram
Feel transported to another time and place in this peaceful oasis in the heart of Chinatown.
8. Marine Building
View this post on Instagram
Go inside 355 Burrard Street and take the elevator to the 2nd floor for an unreal view of this funky building that was the tallest in the British Empire when it was completed in 1930.
9. Sunset Beach
View this post on Instagram
Walk along the seawall and catch a sunset at the eponymously named Sunset Beach.
10. BC Place
View this post on Instagram
Beneath the crown-like retractable roof of BC Place, you can catch a soccer game (Go Vancouver Whitecaps!), a football game (Go BC Lions!), or just check out the BC Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.
11. Lost Lagoon
View this post on Instagram
Explore the gardens around Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park and meet the wildlife who call this place home as you walk around the loop spotting turtles, geese, ducks, and more.
12. Rhode House Museum
View this post on Instagram
Step inside a restored Victorian home and learn about how Vancouverites lived in the 19th century.
13. Robson Square
View this post on Instagram
Explore the fountains, landscaping, architecture, and rink at Robson Square right in the heart of the city where you’ll also find the provincial law courts.
14. Vancouver Lookout
View this post on Instagram
Ride a glass elevator up to the top of Vancouver’s Harbour Centre and take in the views or eat at the Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant.
15. Canada Place
View this post on Instagram
Watch the cruise ships dock, check out FlyOver Canada, and walk along the waterfront at Canada Place, its five sails are a fixture of the Vancouver city skyline.
16. Capilano Suspension Bridge
View this post on Instagram
Walk across the trembling suspension bridge and face your fear of heights as you get treated to spectacular views of the Capilano River, canyon, and forest that surround you.
17. Granville Island
View this post on Instagram
Spend a day eating your way through the Granville Island Market and touring around to find hidden gems amongst the many artisans, specialty shops, and restaurants in the area.
18. The Shipyards District
View this post on Instagram
Ride the SeaBus over to North Vancouver and explore the Lonsdale Quay, Shipyards, and the neighbourhood of Lower Lonsdale. From galleries and shops to restaurants and parks, you can do it all while getting an incredible view of Vancouver just across the water.
19. Science World
View this post on Instagram
A perfect pick for families with kids, check out Science World on a rainy afternoon to have fun and learn more about the world around you.
20. Queen Elizabeth Park
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy the view from the top and spend the rest of the day exploring the gardens, pitch and putt course, and tropical conservatory at this popular park.
21. Grouse Mountain
View this post on Instagram
Whether you’re here to ski, hike, or just admire the view, Grouse Mountain is hardly far from the city but feels like a world away when you’re amongst the clouds.
22. Sea to Sky Gondola
View this post on Instagram
From trails and suspension bridges to viewpoints and more, visitors and locals alike have to check the Sea to Sky Gondola off their lists at least once!
23. H.R. MacMillan Space Centre
View this post on Instagram
Another great attraction for families with kids, you can explore beyond the limits of the atmosphere – go visit at night if you want to check out the sky with the telescope!
24. Richmond Night Market
View this post on Instagram
Come hungry to this seasonal market and taste a dizzying array of eats inspired by dozens of Asian cuisines.
25. VanDusen Botanical Garden
View this post on Instagram
There’s never a bad time of year to see what’s blooming, growing, or sparkling at VanDusen.
26. Lions Gate Bridge
View this post on Instagram
One of Vancouver’s most iconic bridges, originally built by the Guinness Brewing Company in the 1930s by the same person who designed San Fransisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, this spot is a must-see on a tour of Stanley Park or on your way to explore the North Shore.
27. False Creek
View this post on Instagram
It doesn’t take long to walk the entire length of False Creek, from Vanier Park all along the inlet to Sunset Beach, and this stretch of seawall gives you great insight into what Vancouver’s all about.
28. Yaletown
View this post on Instagram
This little all-brick neighbourhood is home to some of the city’s splashiest bars, patios where you can see and be seen, and award-winning restaurants.
29. UBC
View this post on Instagram
Consistently a top-rated university, the UBC Vancouver campus is worth checking out for all its art, architecture, hidden quirks, and natural beauty.
30. Gastown
View this post on Instagram
This historic neighbourhood has cobblestone streets, upscale shops, crave-able restaurants, and plenty of art and culture. You may, however, skip the steam clock entirely, we put it in the cover image for you and that’s more or less all you need to see of it. Instead, head to Gaoler’s Mews for some real Vancouver history.