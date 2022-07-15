Vancouver's Stanley Park named one of the world’s most beautiful sights

Vancouver’s well-known Stanley Park has made the top 10 list of a new compilation revealing the most beautiful sights around the world.

Kuoni analyzed over 450,000 TripAdvisor reviews to reveal which sights and attractions visitors around the globe declared “the most beautiful.”

Stanley Park ranked in the number nine slot.

“Ranking in 9th place is Vancouver’s Stanley Park, which had an impressive 8,797 reviews describing the park to be beautiful. The park topped the list as the most beautiful sight in Vancouver overall, and with incredible views and so much natural beauty for visitors to enjoy – it’s easy to see why it’s ranked so highly,” Kuoni said in an email statement to Daily Hive.

This stunning Vancouver staple ranked beside places like Central Park, New York City; Trevi Fountain, Rome; Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona; Cathédrale Notre-Dame, Paris; and Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Cape Town.