NewsWeather

Stanley Park closed due to high winds and king tide flooding

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Jan 7 2022, 8:39 pm
Stanley Park closed due to high winds and king tide flooding
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

The Vancouver Park Board closed Stanley Park Friday afternoon as high winds and powerful waves made activities in the park dangerous.

Vancouver was under a wind warning from Environment Canada Friday with gusts of up to 70 kilometres an hour forecasted. The strong winds came on the same day the city experienced a king tide, leading to widespread flooding at parks and seawalls around the region.

“For everyone’s safety, and due to high winds, staff are closing Stanley Park. Reminder, the seawall also remains closed due to the king tide,” the Park Board said in a tweet.

Resident Brad Atchison, who was in Stanley Park Friday, shared a video of waves overtaking the entire seawall on the section below the Teahouse.

Park staff were also in their vehicles at English Bay, and appeared to be cautioning people on the beach from going too close to the choppy water.

parks staff

Daily Hive Vancouver

The West Vancouver seawall and Ambleside Park were also flooded on Friday when the king tide peaked just before 10 am.

west vancouver seawall flood

Daily Hive Vancouver

Vancouver’s next king tide is forecasted to hit the region Saturday morning just after 10 am. Luckily, it should be calmer this weekend with Environment Canada saying winds should subside Friday afternoon.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT