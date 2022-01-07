Coast Guard transporting BC Hydro crews to restore power to First Nation

The Canadian Coast Guard is embarking on a humanitarian mission to help BC Hydro restore power to a community on BC’s north coast.

In a tweet from Friday, January 7, the Canadian Coast Guard gave some details of its mission.

CCGS Sir John Franklin is tasked on a humanitarian mission to transport @BCHydro to Bella Bella. BC Hydro has been unable to reach the Heiltsuk First Nation via road or air due to the #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/9hnAdlNGQp — Canadian Coast Guard (@CoastGuardCAN) January 7, 2022

“CCGS Sir John Franklin is tasked on a humanitarian mission to transport BCHydro

to Bella Bella,” reads the tweet. “BC Hydro has been unable to reach the Heiltsuk First Nation via road or air due to the BC storm.”

The region has been experiencing stormy weather, much like the rest of the province, in the first week of January 2022. Environment Canada still has a weather alert in effect for the region where snow is continuing to fall.

“The situation is critical, with power out for several days and the community faces dwindling fuel reserves,” said the Coast Guard, who said the conditions on the water are “challenging” as they embark.

Heiltsuk Nation in Bella Bella is a First Nations community that has been experiencing a power outage for days amid freezing conditions.

On the Heiltsuk Tribal Council Facebook page, an update from Randy Carpenter says that they’ve confirmed that BC Hydro crews from Bella Coola will arrive in the community aboard a coast guard vessel.

“We are in a very difficult situation, with both the power outage and Covid,” read the post on the Facebook page. The community’s big house has been open to residents as a warming space during the power outage.

“It’s always so uplifting to see how our community works together in these difficult situations,” they wrote.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Heiltsuk Nation, Canadian Coast Guard, and BC Hydro for more information and will update this story.