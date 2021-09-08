It’ll be a quiet Halloween in Vancouver with two of the city’s most popular attractions pulling the plug on their spooky events for 2021.

In Stanley Park, the Ghost Train will not be operating this year.

A rep for the Stanley Park Railway from the Vancouver Parks Board said that there were a lot of “evolving situations with Covid and Stanley Park.”

Recently, the park has been closed to the public after 7 pm as a public safety measure in response to recent coyote attacks.

Also, VanDusen Gardens will not be doing any Halloween events, including their Glow in the Garden a rep confirmed to Daily Hive by phone.

However, there are still plenty of festive fall events happening in Metro Vancouver this fall. For example, you can pick apples at Taves Applebarn or go to Maan Farms to try the scariest haunted corn maze.

The news of cancelled events in Stanley Park and at VanDusen gardens comes on the heels of BC’s vaccine card announcement, which detailed exactly how BC residents will be able to obtain the cards and use them to participate in non-essential activities starting September 13.