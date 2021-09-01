Taves Applebarn officially opens, unofficially kicking off fall

As of Wednesday, September 1, it’s unofficially the first day of fall because the Taves Applebarn is now open for the 2021 season.

The “Applebarn” in Abbotsford is where Vancouverites love to visit this time of year to immerse themselves in everything apple, pumpkin, and downright wholesome.

Right now, they are open every day until November 1, and guests can sip on apple cider slushies, do u-pick through the apple orchards, wander through one of three corn mazes, jump on a hayride, and pick the perfect pumpkin from the patch.

Families will love the pony rides, jumping pillow, and pedal karts. Plus, you can even do your grocery shopping here and get your errands done at the same time you’re having fun by stocking up on farm-fresh produce from the Country Store and munching down on fresh roasted corn.

Taves Family Farms is also home to plenty of friendly goats, and you can always find one who is down for a snack and a pat.

If it’s been a minute since you found yourself at the Applebarn, they also have a cidery now. The Taves Estate Cidery opened last spring, and you can taste your way through a cider flight before you buy a few bottles to take home.

In September and October, they’re open seven days a week from 9 am to 6 pm and you can book your passes online. Rates start at $14.95.