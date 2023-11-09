"Epic Fail": Vancouverites slam "terrible" Stanley Park Christmas Train ticketing after event sells out

Stanley Park Christmas Train is once again running for the holidays, but many excited fans will be left at the station during the winter season.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation announced today that the popular winter activity completely sold out of tickets just hours after going on sale at 9 am this morning.

However, many Vancouverites took to social media to slam the ticketing process that some described as “incredibly frustrating” and an “epic fail.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Park Board (@vanparkboard)

“Terrible booking system,” wrote Cat_Blue on Instagram. “Tried for an hour and a half… so sad, I got into the site, and it wouldn’t let me book any day or time, when I finally got one date/time, it only allowed me to buy 1 ticket… So incredibly frustrating.”

“Wasted my morning trying all dates/times and got NOTHING … computer bots or WHAT? not fair as was on waiting at 9 am,” added danniemacarthurshaw.

The Park Board posted an update on social media, notifying everyone that tickets for the Bright Nights Train were sold out and thanking everyone for their patience.

“[We] recognize the challenges that some users encountered during the ticket buying process. While train tickets have sold out, please be aware that the holiday lights display and festive activities in the plaza will be open and free to the public.”

Daily Hive has reached out to the Park Board for additional comment.

In addition to rides on the Stanley Park Christmas Train, visitors can see stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Bright Nights and Bright Nights 50/50 are the single largest fundraiser each year for the Burn Fund, which provides life-saving, life-supporting, and life-enriching services to people in BC. The Park Board has donated over $2.5 million to the Burn Fund since 1998.

Programs supported include Burn Camp and the Home Away Program, which provides accommodations to survivors, firefighters, and their families who must travel to Vancouver for medical treatment.

When: November 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: Train tickets are sold out. Free to visit the holiday lights display and festive activities in the plaza