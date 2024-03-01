EventsArtsDH Community Partnership

Funny Femmes take the stage for International Women's Day comedy in Vancouver

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
Mar 1 2024, 6:19 pm
Zemekiss Photography/The Improv Centre

International Women’s Day is commemorated every March around the world, and the funny folks at The Improv Centre on Granville Island are hosting back-to-back events to celebrate.

On Wednesday, March 13, the improv theatre company presents Ladies Against Humanity. This comedy show for horrible people is followed up by International Women’s Day: Fashionably Late on Thursday, March 14.

According to Jalen Saip, artistic director of The Improv Centre, the events are more than just about the laughs, though there will be plenty of that.

The Improv Centre

Zemekiss Photography/The Improv Centre

“Both the Ladies Against Humanity and International Women’s Day shows at The Improv Centre are opportunities for us to not only celebrate the fabulously funny Femme performers in our company but also a chance to acknowledge the tenacity and talent it takes to be a woman in a male-dominated industry such as comedy,” Saip said in an interview.

Ladies Against Humanity will see the cast of comedians bring the world of Cards Against Humanity to life in a live game show with audience contestants.

The Improv Centre

Zemekiss Photography/The Improv Centre

International Women’s Day: Fashionably Late is a showcase of fabulous funny femmes. Laugh along with your favourite performers and special guests, and bring your best suggestions to inspire the comedians throughout the evening.

“We feel that it’s important to make opportunities to celebrate our Femme identifying performers because only recently we’ve started to see women (and gender parity) encouraged and supported in the comedic arts,” added Saip. “I expect that our audience will enjoy some hilarious scenes that exemplify collaboration and support.

“Our IWD show has always been a highlight for me because of all the joy and encouragement on stage.”

The Improv Centre

Zemekiss Photography/The Improv Centre

It’s a busy season for The Improv Centre, which is launching Choose-Day comedy every week starting on Tuesday, March 19. The company is also welcoming the legendary Colin Mochrie for five sold-out shows early this month.

“Our ensemble is thrilled to be able to work with Colin,” Saip shared. “He is not only an improv legend but also one of the nicest humans you’ll ever meet.”

Colin Mochrie

Colin Mochrie (Helen Tansey-Sundari/Submitted)

Ladies Against Humanity

When: March 13, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase Online

International Women’s Day: Fashionably Late

When: March 14, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase Online

