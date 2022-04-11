After over three months of being unexpectedly closed, Vancouver’s Sprezzatura is finally open.

The Italian restaurant, located at 265 Kingsway, suffered a string of misfortunes in late 2021 that forced it to close for an extended amount of time.

In mid-December, the restaurant was flooded after a pipe burst in the building above, causing significant water damage.

The restaurant, which remained closed while repairs were underway, then became the target of a string of incidents of vandalism and theft, further pushing back its reopening date.

By mid-March, the restaurant began offering its pizzas again but only through delivery or take-out options.

Last week, Sprezzatura officially reopened its doors again for dine-in. April 5 was its first night of service, with happy hour cocktail specials to celebrate the occasion.

“After 3 long and difficult months, we are finally ready to start welcoming you all back into our space,” the business shared on its Instagram account.

“We not only survived, but we thrived.”

Now taking reservations, the community can once again enjoy their perfect cocktails and Italian fare.

We recommend grabbing a classic negroni and enjoying the spring sunshine on their patio.

Sprezzatura

Address: 265 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-6333

Instagram