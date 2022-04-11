After a two-year hiatus, Burnaby’s beloved Hats Off Day is finally returning this summer.

The long-running festival — which is called Hats Off Day because it’s a day for local businesses to “take their hats off” to their community – has taken place since the early ’80s.

The last two years were the only years organizers have ever paused the event, with concerns around COVID-19 prompting them to cancel the heavily-attended festival.

This year, they’re finally bringing the fest back to Hastings Street on Saturday, June 18. The street will be closed off to traffic and instead filled with local vendors, performers, kid-friendly activities, and, of course, plenty of delicious food.

Organized by the Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, as well as the Hats Off committee and the Burnaby Heights community, the one-day event features entertainment, free activities, as well as special storefront displays and sales hosted by the local merchants and restaurants.

Applications are still open for merchants, so we don’t have a full list yet of who will be participating, but some restaurants in the area include Anton’s Pasta Bar, The Gray Olive Cafeteria, and Cioffi’s Meat Market and Deli.

The Hats Off Street Party will take place between Boundary Road and Gamma Avenue on Hastings Street and run from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm.

The parade won’t be running this year due to the short period of time that the committee has had for planning, but you can expect its return in 2023.

When: Saturday, June 18 from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby

