Want a break from the ads? Get three months of Spotify Premium for free with this deal

Tired of Spotify ads interrupting the immaculate transitions in Beyoncé’s Renaissance album?

Well, you’re in luck.

The music streaming service is offering listeners three months of Spotify Premium for free as part of a promotion.

The app’s premium version gives you ad-free music listening, unlimited skips, higher-quality streams, and the ability to download songs so you can listen to them offline.

Yes, you read that right.

Imagine not having to hear that annoying voice say, “Want a break from the ads?” every three songs and being able to listen to music on your morning subway ride without WiFi access.

After the free trial ends on March 2, 2023, you can stick with Premium and get charged $9.99 monthly or cancel the subscription anytime.

Your social media timeline is probably overrun with friends posting their Spotify Wrapped, or year-in-review of their most listened-to songs, artists, and podcasts.

If you want in on the fun, now is your chance to try it, and for free.

#SpotifyWrapped is here 🎶 Update your Spotify app to get yours. Who is on your Top 5? https://t.co/6vCxM1Wc9I pic.twitter.com/tymL34iK7E — Spotify (@Spotify) November 30, 2022

The offer ends on December 31, 2022, so grab it while you can!

Unfortunately, the deal is not available to users who have already tried Premium or users in Quebec.

Spotify Premium for individuals and families is $1 cheaper than Apple Music, which hiked its prices last month.

The Swedish-born audio streaming service received hate from Heardle fans last year after it bought the Wordle spin-off game.