Score two months of Apple TV+ for free, courtesy of Selena Gomez

To help promote the new Selena Gomez documentary, My Mind And Me, you can score two months of Apple TV+ for free.

The only condition is that you can’t be a current subscriber, but the deal works if you have a subscription that has lapsed.

Alternatively, if your current subscription expires next month, you can cancel and redeem the promotion and extend your subscription to January instead.

The offer is good until December 2.

To redeem the Apple TV+ offer, log into your Apple account and navigate to this link or the link below in a tweet from Gomez.

Today is the World Premiere of Selena Gomez: #MyMindAndMe, at @AFIFEST. I’m thrilled to share a special gift to my fans of a 2 month free trial of @AppleTVPlus. Stream the film on Nov 4: https://t.co/ipG1TXPEn5 pic.twitter.com/Wy9xvvH6sf — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) November 3, 2022

Apple TV+ is one of the cheaper streaming subscription options that are out there, but with many people struggling to keep up with the cost of living and cancelling their streaming subscriptions, this should be welcome news. Also, Apple recently raised prices for its services.

My Mind And Me is a documentary that follows Gomez during six years of her career. It covers Gomez’s physical and mental health after her diagnosis of lupus and bipolar disorder.

The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, who has a history of directing music videos and a couple of documentaries about Madonna.

A recent Angus Reid survey found that many Canadians are cancelling their streaming subscriptions to cut costs or save money.

My new documentary Selena Gomez: #MyMindAndMe directed by @AlekKeshishian is out now on @AppleTVPlus. I hope that telling my story can help others tell their own. https://t.co/CKS5PauPh3 pic.twitter.com/nGerqSlcKB — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) November 4, 2022

Gomez’s recent work includes a starring role alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the critically acclaimed series, Only Murders in the Building.