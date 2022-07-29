CuratedPop CultureCelebrities

5 reasons fans are crazy in love with Beyoncé's "Renaissance" album (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
Jul 29 2022, 7:24 pm
@beyonce/Instagram

Queen Bey’s back.

And she had fans up way past their bedtimes dancing to her long-awaited album, Renaissance, which dropped at midnight.

The multi-hyphenate’s seventh studio album is already topping Spotify and Apple Music charts around the world, just hours after its release.

It’s no surprise. The Beyhive has been waiting in anticipation for new music from their queen since the masterpiece that was Lemonade (2016).

“Just finished Renaissance and my soul is happy. My heart is full. My ass is ready to shake. Life is good,” tweeted one fan about the experience.

Luckily for us, Renaissance is the first “act” of a three-act project, so there’s more music on the way.

In the meantime, if for some reason you need convincing to listen to this certified dance-floor hit of an album, here’s five reasons why fans are crazy in love with Renaissance.

The sweet thank you note to her fans

Because nothing is sacred on the internet, two days before its release on Friday, Renaissance was leaked.

The Beyhive went to bat for the singer, apparently reporting accounts that leaked the album.

Beyoncé shared a thank you note to her fans on Twitter five minutes before the new album dropped at midnight.

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank ya’ll enough for your love and protection,” she wrote.

“I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support.”

The album’s meaningful dedication

Beyoncé has never been known to release music that doesn’t stand for something. On Thursday, the singer revealed that the dance album is dedicated to her gay uncle.

In an emotional note posted on her website, she thanked her uncle Jonny and his influence on the sound of Renaissance.

“A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” she wrote.

beyonce

beyonce.com

She also made sure to acknowledge the originators of club culture.

“Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you,” she added.

Fans are also happy to see Beyoncé showcasing Black LGBTQ artists on the album.

One fan pointed out that the lyrics to “Cozy” describes Daniel Quasar’s “Progress” pride flag, which “brings to the forefront marginalized LGBTQ+ people of colour, trans people, and those living with/lost to HIV/AIDS.”

One person summed it up perfectly in a tweet: “It’s giving gay rights!”

The crazy transitions

The Beyhive immediately took to social media to share their reactions as they listened through the 16-track album.

One thing fans are living for are the incredibly smooth transitions between songs.

“The way every song flows together is f**king insane,” one person tweeted.

The transitions seem to be giving a lot of people out of body experiences.

The juicy lyrics

Beyoncé has delivered another album with iconic lyrics that are on the same level as “Becky with the good hair.”

Here are some fan faves:

From “Energy”

From “Church Girl”

From “Cozy”

The iconic visuals

Since Beyoncé announced the album in June, she’s been feeding fans with iconic visuals.

She graced the July cover of British Vogue, giving a sneak peak at the overall aesthetic and vibe for Renaissance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

And even shared a short teaser trailer for the album on Thursday.

