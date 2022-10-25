Apple Music and TV+ subscriptions just got pricier in Canada

Binging your fave show and listening to your fave artist is about to get a little more expensive.

Apple says it’s increasing the subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One in Canada starting today.

Costs for all services are going up by $1 minimum to $4 maximum, depending on the service and size of the package, according to the tech giant.

This is the first time Apple is raising prices for its streaming services in Canada.

The company says the price hike for Apple Music is connected to an increase in licensing costs.

“In turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music,” Apple said in a statement to Daily Hive.

The company added that Apple TV+ debuted at a very low price because it started with just a few shows and movies.

Three years later, the increase in cost accounts for an extensive selection of award-winning series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment.

Individual: $10.99 (previously $9.99)

Family: $16.99 (previously $14.99)

Annual: $109 (previously $99)

Apple TV+

Monthly: $8.99 (previously $5.99)

Annual: $89 (previously $59.99)

Apple One