Spot Prawn season is upon us, which means seafood lovers in Vancouver need to act fast if they want to get in on the seasonal delicacy.

While many restaurants around the city will be offering spot prawn specials in the coming weeks, there are only a few places you can get them for home cooking.

Here’s where you should head to get your spot prawn fix in and around Vancouver this month.

The dock sales of spot prawns at Steveston’s Fisherman’s Wharf is an iconic seafood-buying experience, and it’s returning next week. Sales will begin on the dock on May 17. You can also pre-order yours to avoid being disappointed.

When: Starting Wednesday, May 17

Where: Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf, 3866 Bayview Street #140, Richmond

The owner-operated, small business based out of Ladner has opened pre-orders on its website, which means you can lock down some prawns in advance. Limited pre-order slots are available for Ladner pickup or Greater Vancouver home delivery starting May 16, and while some dates are already sold out, you can still pre-order for other available dates throughout the month. Pick-up is also available in Ladner.

When: Pre-orders on now

Where: Home delivery or pick-up in Ladner

The annual event, hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia, will run on Sunday, May 28 from 11 am to 3:30 pm and is a celebration of the season’s delicacy from the sea. Even if you’re not participating in the festival’s other events, you can still purchase some fresh local BC Spot Prawns directly from fishers at the Wharf.

When: Sunday, May 28 from 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From $12.22 per person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lobster Man (@thelobstermanvan)

The Lobster Man has been serving up fresh seafood and live shellfish on Granville Island since 1977, making it one of the first markets there to do so. This year, it’ll be offering daily fresh caught BC Spot Prawns for $24.99 per pound. These are only available for a limited time, and pre-orders are only available from May 8 to 15. The earliest expected pick-up date will be May 16.

When: Pre-orders available until May 15

Where: The Lobster Man, 1807 Mast Tower Road (on Granville Island), Vancouver