A stunning walk-in floral art experience has bloomed in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

April showers may be in the forecast for “Raincouver,” but a new floral art installation has brought some much-needed sunshine to local’s spirits.
The South Granville Business Improvement Association (SGBIA) has unveiled a first-of-its-kind placemaking installation called Bloom, and it’s a must-visit for fans of art, flowers, and architecture.
Located at South Granville Plaza West (Granville Street and 13th Avenue West), Bloom is an immersive walk-in experience that is perfect for a botanical selfie.
“We, with our partner PCI Developments, are delighted to bring such whimsy to South Granville,” said Ivy Haisell, executive director of the SGBIA, in a release. “It’s activations such as these that make Vancouver such a wonderful experience in the springtime.”
Local florist Botany and Bloom worked with SGBIA to create Bloom using a confetti springtime pallet and a mix of daisies, cherry blossoms, Billy Balls, anemones, peonies and more.
The South Granville installation adorns four forest-bathing-inspired seating pods originally conceptualized by HCMA and built in collaboration with the City of Vancouver, Fast + Epp Engineering, Great Northern Way Scene Shop and SGBIA.
Bloom will be on display and open to the public until the end of May.
Bloom in South Granville
When: Now on display
Where: South Granville Plaza West — Granville Street and 13th Avenue West, Vancouver
Cost: Free