Thunder and lightning in the forecast for "Raincouver"

It seems like the spring has come in like a lion, with back-to-back rainy days in Metro Vancouver lately.

Well, if you were hoping to get out on the bike Tuesday or hang out on the patio, Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting those activities would be unpleasant at best.

Thunder and lightning are in the forecast for Vancouver for Tuesday, and more rain and wind.

That will roll off a bit on Wednesday, but the rain remains.

There are no weather alerts for the storm in Vancouver as of Tuesday morning; however, it’s always best to prepare in case the power goes out.

There is a weather warning for eastern Vancouver Island for Tuesday, as areas like Campbell River and Courtney are expected to see heavy snow. Seriously.

Back in Vancouver, the only day this week that appears to have a bit of a bright spot will be Thursday, which happens to be 4/20, which is a yearly cannabis event/protest and typically sees thousands of people descend on Sunset Beach in Vancouver.

While it might be sunny, it won’t be overly warm, with temperatures remaining below the average high this time of year. The warmest day of the week looks to be Sunday, which will be about 14°C.

City crews will be in the rain for the cleanup it seems, with showers in the forecast on Friday and through the weekend.

