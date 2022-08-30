We love when local bakers find success through online sales and are able to transition to opening their own brick-and-mortar storefronts – there’s nothing quite like having face-to-face time with the community, especially after a long two years of mostly virtual socializing.

The latest local business to open its own bakeshop is Lower Mainland-based JJ Bakes Company.

Specializing in wedding cakes, custom cakes, and cupcakes, the bakeshop plans to open its first storefront in Langley’s Walnut Grove community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ BAKES COMPANY (@jjbakescompany)

In a post sharing the announcement, the bakeshop shared that “First off, we want to thank all of you who have supported our family-run, women-owned, small business that started out as a dream inspired by our own spectacular and very special mother.”

“It has been one heck of a journey filled with long nights, mistakes, doubts, but also, many successes and beautiful moments that make it all worth it,” the Instagram post continued.

JJ Bakes offers a lineup of original flavours like red velvet, matcha, and ube, as well as specialty flavours like Ocean Salted Caramel, Cinnamon Beach Buns, and Cookie Butta Crumble Chupcake.

The bakeshop specializes in cakes with floral icing decor as well as drips, swirls, and a range of other custom offerings. In addition to its online sales, JJ Bakes occasionally offers its baked goods at pop-up events and farmers’ markets, too.

The brick-and-mortar space is still in the works with no opening date quite yet, but JJ Bakes promises to share updates on its progress on its social channels.

Address: TBA

Instagram