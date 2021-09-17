There's already snow at the top of Whistler Blackcomb (PHOTOS)

While the heavy rains that drenched Metro Vancouver this week may have left many residents feeling down, things are looking up for skiers and snowboarders, as the rain has translated to snow at the top of Whistler Blackcomb.

On Friday, weather cams on both Whistler and Blackcomb were showing healthy helpings of the white stuff at and near the mountain peaks.

The winter season doesn’t get underway at Whistler until Thursday November 25.

Passes are already on sale, and Whistler is offering early bird buyers some special bonuses.

Keep your eyes on the snow line this weekend 👀 Click here to learn more about winter at Whistler Blackcomb 👉 https://t.co/wgxMmzxwvJ 📸 Photo taken at 10 am on Thursday, September 16th 2021 pic.twitter.com/wGD9trfTYl — Whistler Blackcomb (@WhistlerBlckcmb) September 17, 2021

Things are looking good for snowboarders and skiers leading up to this winter season.

Whistler will be operating with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.