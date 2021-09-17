BC announces 768 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

BC health officials announced 768 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 177,954.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 6,031 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 298 individuals are currently hospitalized, 135 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 239 new cases, 1,846 total active cases

239 new cases, 1,846 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 83 new cases, 1,043 total active cases

83 new cases, 1,043 total active cases Interior Health: 183 new cases, 1,499 total active cases

183 new cases, 1,499 total active cases Northern Health: 161 new cases, 933 total active cases

161 new cases, 933 total active cases Island Health: 102 new cases, 700 total active cases

102 new cases, 700 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 10 total active cases

There have been 11 new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 1,888 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, two were in Fraser Health, four were in Vancouver Coastsal Health, and five were in Interior Health.

From September 9 to 15, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 75.9% of cases, and from September 2 to September 15, they accounted for 86.2% of hospitalizations.

Health officials in BC also shared additional data on COVID-19 cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated people:

Past week cases (September 9 – 15) – Total 4,804

Not vaccinated: 3,288 (68.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 358 (7.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,158 (24.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 2 – September 15) – Total 384



Not vaccinated: 310 (80.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 21 (5.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 53 (13.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (September 9 – 15)

Not vaccinated: 312.9

Partially vaccinated: 91.5

Fully vaccinated: 29.5

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 35.1 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

To date, 86.5% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 78.9% have received their second dose.

169,653 people who tested positive have now recovered.