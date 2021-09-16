NewsWeatherHumour & Weird

BC highway "skipped pumpkin spice" season after being hit with snow

Sep 16 2021, 1:08 pm
@DriveBC/Twitter

With summer not yet officially over, parts of BC are already seeing some snow.

According to DriveBC, the official Twitter account for BC’s Ministry of Transportation relating to highway information, Merritt and Kelowna, BC, “skipped pumpkin spice” season altogether this week.

Snowfall mainly occurred on the Okanagan Connector.

While there’s no more snow currently forecast for the area, temperatures are hovering in the low 10s.

Less than 24 hours following the tweet, a live cam shows that most of the snow has cleared up on the BC highway.

snow

DriveBC

Alberta has also seen a steady decline in average temperatures.

In Calgary, temperatures are going to be hovering between 14°C and 20°C over the next seven days.

Environment Canada

In Eastern Canada, however, summer is still alive and well.

The humidex is expected to reach 35°C in Toronto on Friday, as Torontonians brace for one last stretch of extreme heat.

bc snow

Environment Canada

In Montreal, the humidex is expected to reach 33°C on Friday, with average temperatures hovering around 24°C.

bc snow

Fall officially begins on September 22.

