"Snow threat" building for Vancouver with drastic weather pattern change

A “snow threat” is building for parts of BC, and a drastic pattern change could spell bouts of snow for Vancouver.

While The Weather Network says the snow threat is for BC’s south coast, some snow has been forecast for Vancouver. Things have calmed down on the weather front since Vancouver saw a sprinkle of snow earlier this month, but things could change drastically to cap off November.

“Drastic” is the word The Weather Network uses, suggesting that the weather change is coming not just for BC but for most of Canada.

Over the past week, temperatures have hovered around 8ºC to 10ºC around the Lower Mainland, but by this time next week, temperatures will revert to how chilly they were to kick off this month. It’s a similar weather pattern to what we saw at the beginning of November.

The Weather Network says that two upper ridges will “anchor the next cold wave right into early December.”

With that comes more snowfall and chilly temperatures across most of the country.

There’s currently a polar vortex hanging over eastern Siberia. A lot of this cooler air is going to be “whisked down by a building ridge of high pressure over Alaska.”

According to The Weather Network’s forecast, snow could hit Vancouver as early as Tuesday, November 29.

However, Environment Canada’s forecast says Vancouver could be seeing snow earlier than that. It has “periods of rain or snow” for this Sunday night and a 60% chance of rain showers or flurries on Monday night.

It remains to be seen whether the snow threat pans out, but it will get cold in Vancouver. Thankfully, not as cold as some other parts of BC or Canada.

Despite the ominous forecast, it’s best to take it with a flake of snow, as it doesn’t necessarily guarantee a massive weather event.