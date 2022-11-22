BC is in for a bit of a mixed bag for the holiday season, according to the Old Farmers’ Almanac’s long-range weather forecast.

While Vancouver has already seen its first snowfall of the season and some pretty darn cold days, it’s not technically winter until next month.

But it will continue to feel winter-like until the end of November, according to the forecast.

For those who live in the north, the end of November and the month of December will feel “colder than normal” temperatures. While it will be cold, the snowfall is predicted to be below normal.

But for those in Metro Vancouver and other parts of Southern BC, while temperatures will be milder, the forecast predicts above-average precipitation and less-than-balmy conditions.

Unfortunately, the Old Farmers’ Almanac is predicting those temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.

So, that might mean lots of rain or lots of snow.

Coastal areas will remain sunny longer, while snow flurries will begin chilling up the inland area. Frigid cold and snow showers will hit the province on and around Christmas.

On average, the month will be -2°C throughout.

While this is still early, early predictions are that a White Christmas hasn’t been ruled out this year. It will be cold enough, says this report.

If you’re already looking to spring skiing conditions or to plan a late winter road trip, there are a few clues about what the weather will have in store.

“The snowiest periods will be in late November, early and late December, and late January. April and May will feature near-normal temperatures, with precipitation above normal in the northeast and below normal in the southwest,” the report said.

“Precipitation will be above normal, on average, with snowfall below normal in the north and above normal in the south,” the report said.

It added, “Summer will be warmer and rainier than normal, on average, with the warmest periods in mid-July and early August.”

Guess we will have to wait and see!

With files from National Trending Staff