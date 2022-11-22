Say it ain't snow: Blast of winter weather expected on some BC highways

The Coquihalla is among a number of highways around southern BC bracing for a big dump of snow starting Tuesday morning.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, there is a snowfall warning up for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm are possible — with low visibility expected in the heavy snow.

A statement from the weather agency says, “an intense frontal system will move across the BC interior today and tonight. Light snow will intensify this morning and persist through today, tapering to light flurries or stopping early Wednesday morning.”

As of 7 am, the Coquihalla was still in good shape through Hope.

But the roadway was looking a lot whiter around Merritt.

A number of other routes around southern BC are also going to see winter weather this week, including the Paulson Summit, Kootenay Pass, Rogers Pass, and North and West Columbia including Blue River and Revelstoke.

What’s in store for the rest of November and into December?

According to the Old Farmers’ Almanac, Southern BC can expect fluctuating winter weather leading up to the holidays. It’ll be a wild mix of rainy, snowy, mild, and sunny.

Coastal areas will remain sunny longer, while snow flurries will begin chilling up the inland area. Frigid cold and snow showers will hit the province on and around Christmas.