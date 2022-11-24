Let it snow: Flurries are in Vancouver's forecast next week

Vancouver could be in for its first true blast of winter weather next week as temperatures drop low enough for snow flurries to be in the forecast.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries or rain showers overnight on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday next week, with daytime flurries expected on Wednesday.

The Weather Network also has a snowy forecast out — it’s predicting flurries on Tuesday and Wednesday next week when the temperature will feel like 1°C.

The Weather Network says a weather pattern change will bring temperatures lower to finish November as a polar vortex brings frigid air to the West Coast.

It’s certainly beginning to feel like winter in the city, with ski hills opening for the season and Christmas-themed events well underway.

Will snow next week add to the festive cheer? Or do you prefer snow stay in the mountains and far from the city?