Jack Frost heads to SFU as snow covers the Burnaby campus (PHOTOS)

While snowfall warnings are currently in effect for parts of Whistler and the area surrounding the Coquihalla, snow is also falling a little closer to home at SFU.

Live webcam shots from the SFU Burnaby campus show snow covering the main roads leading to the campus and on campus grounds.

SFU officials are reminding students to walk like a penguin, with conditions getting quite slippery.

Pictures from webcams spread throughout SFU’s Burnaby campus show some pretty significant snowfall.

The snow also seems to be sticking to portions of the roads in the area.

SFU has a guide on how to get around on slippery streets and roads, which entails waddling like a penguin.

It’s snowing on Burnaby campus and walkways may be slushy and slippery. Be safe and don’t forget to walk like a penguin! https://t.co/ZiHPmKXWwN — Simon Fraser University (@SFU) December 10, 2021

If you are planning to drive into the area, proceed with caution.

University Drive looks particularly sketchy when it comes to road conditions.

Winter officially begins on Tuesday, December 21. But temperatures have been steadily dropping over the last few weeks, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to be extra prepared for snow just in case.