BC Ferries is cancelling sailings ahead of incoming storm

BC Ferries has announced sailings on a number of routes have been cancelled due to adverse weather and high winds.

In a statement on Friday, December 10, the corporation said “the safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

BC Ferries added a list of impacted routes:

Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Swartz Bay (Victoria)

Tsawwassen (Vancouver) – Duke Point (Nanaimo)

Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver) – Langdale (Sunshine Coast)

Little River (Comox) – Westview (Powell River)

Environment Canada has issued a wind and rain warning a number of areas — including Metro Vancouver, East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast — which may affect service.

The strongest southeasterly winds of 60 km/h gusting 80 km/h are expected for areas along the Strait of Georgia Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Things are expected to ease by Saturday Morning.

There is also a wind warning for Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands, which BC Ferries says could also affect service.

An intense Pacific frontal system will bring rain and strong winds to the south coast on Friday and Saturday.