First-ever Indigenous-led bid to pursue 2030 Olympics in Vancouver

First Nations welcome during the Opening Ceremony of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games. (International Olympic Committee)

The effort to bring the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to Vancouver will be the first-ever Indigenous-led bid in the history of the Olympic movement.

The local First Nations of the Metro Vancouver and Sea-to-Sky regions — Lilwat, Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh — have partnered with the City of Vancouver and Resort Municipality of Whistler to begin the process of assessing the feasibility of re-hosting the Winter Games in 2030.

All six entities involved signed a memorandum of understanding early Friday afternoon to establish a Host Nations Exploratory Assembly for the potential bid.

They will now work with the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC), Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), and other stakeholders, ahead of the possible future formation of a bid committee for any formal competitive pitch to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

If the group determines the 2030 Games are feasible, a bid committee is expected to be assembled in early spring 2022, after the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. There would be further agreements to sign between the First Nations and municipal governments, as well as city council approvals and a potential public vote.

An Indigenous-led bid is being pursued under reconciliation, and it would be a complete departure from the approach for Vancouver 2010.

During the press conference, Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart described the framework of the partnership as the Four Host First Nations inviting the municipal governments of Vancouver and Whistler to consider the potential of hosting the Olympics on their traditional lands.

Stewart says there have already been “positive discussions” with the federal and provincial governments.

Tricia Smith, president of the COC and a member of the IOC, was present at today’s event, calling it a “historic” partnership that fully aligns with the COC’s process and calls for reconciliation. She says the COC is looking forward to receiving a formal invitation over the coming weeks from the exploration assembly to formally begin the process.

“The Games concept could be a vehicle for transformative change,” said Smith.

The Four Host First Nations were also represented and deeply involved in Vancouver 2010.

