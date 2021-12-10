Snow joke: Winter weather warning issued for Whistler

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway, north of Squamish.

Starting Friday afternoon, the area could see between 15 and 20 cm of snow.

The weather authority says, “A strong Pacific front will spread snow into Whistler and onto the Sea to Sky Highway – Squamish to Whistler on Friday. The snow will intensify and become heavy at times on Friday evening. Total snowfall up to 20 cm expected by Saturday morning.”

People in the area are being warned that the snow may be heavy at times, and there could be limited visibility on the roads.

For the latest on road conditions, you can check DriveBC.ca.