Here's where it's going to snow in BC this weekend

Even though it’s just the first week of November, the snow in BC is getting started already, bringing an early blast of winter to parts of the province.
On Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday, even Metro Vancouver regions, including the Burnaby Mountains, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver, were hit with a dusting of snow.
Looking ahead to the weekend, snow is expected in parts of the Lower Mainland and beyond.
This map of BC shows where weather alerts are in place as of Friday, November 4.
According to Environment Canada, snowfall warnings are in place for several mountainous BC highways:
- Highway 97 – Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit
- Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass
- Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass
- Yellowhead Highway – Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border
- Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
- Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops
- Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna (winter storm warning)
- Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass
Closer to Metro Vancouver, snowfall warnings are in place for:
- Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler
- Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
- Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass
Expect snow in these regions, but probably not in Metro Vancouver, where a rainfall warning is currently in effect. There is snow in the forecast, but not for this weekend.
There’s a 30% chance of flurries on Monday night and Tuesday during the day.
But for the weekend, mountains, ski hills, and highways will get lots of the white stuff in BC. Stay safe on the roads!
With files from Daily Hive Staff.