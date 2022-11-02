Atmospheric river to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Metro Vancouver

More wild weather is headed for much of the BC South Coast, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. A special weather statement is warning of strong winds and heavy rain.

Environment Canada issued the alert on Wednesday morning, saying, “an atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the South Coast on Thursday night and Friday.”

Special weather statement in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

The weather agency says Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, East Vancouver Island, Victoria, and Southern Gulf Islands will all be impacted.

Some areas could see up to 70 millimetres of rain and wind gusts of up to 80 km/h.

According to Environment Canada, rain is expected to develop Thursday afternoon and intensify Thursday night. The rain will continue into Friday before tapering off to showers on Friday afternoon.

This atmospheric river is expected to be similar in strength to what we saw on Sunday, October 30.