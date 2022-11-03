Heads up, drivers: Snowfall warning issued for several BC highways

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

If you’re heading out on some of BC’s highways Thursday, be prepared for a slow going.

Visibility is expected to be poor on the Sea to Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler, the Coquihalla Highway/Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt, as well as Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton because of heavy snowfall.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a snowfall warning for the area, with 15 to 20 cm expected between Thursday afternoon and overnight into Friday morning.

“An atmospheric river will bring heavy snow to the high elevation mountain passes beginning this afternoon. Gusty southwesterly winds will further reduce visibility in blowing snow,” ECCC said in its warning.

Other highways including Highway 97 and the Okanagan Connector are also under a snowfall warning.

However, in lower elevations, drivers should be prepared to deal with slick roads due to heavy rainfall.

A rainfall warning remains in effect for Metro Vancouver, with 50 to 70 mm expected to hit Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, and more between Thursday and Friday. With the heaviest rain expected to come in Thursday night and taper off in the morning.

A special weather statement (which is less intense than a warning) has also been issued for the Fraser Valley due to rain and wind. Areas like Abbotsford, Chilliwack, the Sunshine Coast, east Vancouver Island, and Greater Victoria are expected to see a lot of rain and wind over the next 24 hours.

“Rain is expected to develop this morning and intensify tonight. The rain will continue into Friday before tapering off to showers late Friday. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 60 mm are expected with the highest amounts over higher terrain,” ECCC said.