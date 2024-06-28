The season of outdoor markets is upon us — and this new addition to Metro Vancouver’s lineup looks like a whole lot of delicious fun.

Burnaby’s Metropolis at Metrotown is set to host its first-ever night market from Thursday, July 4, to Sunday, July 7.

Night Market at the Met is inspired by the vibrant open-air hawker centres of Asia and will feature a wide array of food vendors offering delightful eats, plus live music, a street circus, a photo booth, and more family-friendly activities.

The best part? It’s completely free to attend!

You’ll find Night Market at the Met at the centre’s outdoor South Plaza on Central Boulevard, facing the Metrotown SkyTrain Station. Visitors can also take advantage of Metrotown’s free four-hour parking, as well as easy SkyTrain access.

So, bring your appetite — here’s a taste of some of the delectable dishes you can explore at Night Market at the Met; some of which you can’t try anywhere else.

Love Japanese food? How about a burger that combines flavours from the East and the West?

Wakwak is known for its yummy Japanese-inspired burgers — a thoughtful fusion of Japanese-style toppings, seasonings, and spices on a freshly grilled burger.

Try the popular Tonkastu burger, savour the Osaka corndog, or sink your teeth into a selection of exclusive menu items available only at Night Market at the Met (like the one pictured above!).

Good barbecue can be hard to find, but Butchers Block BBQ knows how to do it right. This award-winning restaurant serves some of the most delicious and authentic southern BBQ you’ll find in the Lower Mainland.

All meats are sourced locally and seasoned with unmatched, in-house-made rubs and barbecue sauces.

Must-try menu items include the smoked beef brisket sandwich, the pulled pork sandwich, and the crowd-pleasing BBQ rice bowls.

Don Oso is a family-owned restaurant that serves authentic, flavourful, and high-quality Mexican and Latin cuisine.

Be sure to try their famous Quesabirria tacos, which are filled with tender birria beef, mozzarella cheese, onions, and fresh cilantro.

On the hunt for traditional Filipino dishes with a contemporary twist?

La Meza Grill has an array of unique flavours to explore — whether you prefer sweet, savoury, or spicy, there’s something to satisfy every palate!

Grab some of their top-notch Lechon tacos, which pair perfectly with their refreshing sago gulaman.

Try some of the most unique bagels Metro Vancouver has to offer at WA-Bagel. These Japanese-style delights are light, soft, and airy, offering a distinct twist on a classic bagel.

The specialty here is the red bean and cheese bagel, which is filled with a sweet red bean paste, slathered with cream cheese, and topped with sesame seeds.

Kam Wai Dim Sum has been bringing people together with their coveted Chinese bites for over three decades.

It’s known for its dumplings, pot stickers, and delicious veggie options but the highlight during Night Market at the Met will be the Rose Black Sesame Bao — a fluffy and aromatic rose tea-infused bao that’s wrapped perfectly around a sweet toasted black sesame filling.

The warm flavour of the sesame is perfectly balanced with the floral notes of the rose and sweet coconut milk. Delish!

Night Market at the Met runs from Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7 — but it’s just the beginning of the exciting events and activities in store at Metrotown this summer!

Check out an aquatic-themed installation at the Under the Sea parade on July 6 and 20 and August 3, visit the Ocean Wise pop-up on July 13 and 14, or participate in the Summer Passport program for a chance to try samples from your favourite makers and win prizes.

Find more information about Metrotown’s action-packed summer schedule here.

When: Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown, Outdoor South Plaza, Central Blvd — 4700 Kingsway Street, Burnaby

Time:

Thursday, July 4: 5 pm to 10 pm

Friday, July 5 & Saturday, July 6: 4 pm to 10 pm

Sunday, July 7: 4 pm to 8 pm

Cost: Free!