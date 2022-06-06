A huge community event is happening for the first time in Surrey next weekend and it also happens to feature a ton of great food.

Surrey’s very first Car-Free Day, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, is going down on Saturday, June 11, on 137th Street.

The day-long event, which is part of a push to increase rapid transit in the area, will feature live entertainment on multiple stages, an artisan market, vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly programming.

There will also be a beer garden and all-day entertainment but plan to walk, take transit, or bike to the event, as there will be no on-site parking.

We were able to chat with organizers about which food vendors we can expect at the one-day event and, in addition to tons of food trucks, there will also be several local restaurants participating in the street party.

From fair-style popcorn and potato twists to sushi and Indian cuisine, the street party is looking like it’s going to be full of great options – so plan to come hungry.

Here’s a peek at some of the eats you can expect to find at Surrey’s Car-Free Day.

Food trucks and vendors:

Little Snowflake (Hawaiian shave ice)

Gary’s Kettle Corn

Deliflavours (Rico & Lalo popsicles)

Big As Your Head Cotton Candy

Restaurants:

