Sneak peek of all the eats at the Surrey Car-Free Day this weekend
A huge community event is happening for the first time in Surrey next weekend and it also happens to feature a ton of great food.
Surrey’s very first Car-Free Day, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, is going down on Saturday, June 11, on 137th Street.
The day-long event, which is part of a push to increase rapid transit in the area, will feature live entertainment on multiple stages, an artisan market, vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly programming.
There will also be a beer garden and all-day entertainment but plan to walk, take transit, or bike to the event, as there will be no on-site parking.
We were able to chat with organizers about which food vendors we can expect at the one-day event and, in addition to tons of food trucks, there will also be several local restaurants participating in the street party.
From fair-style popcorn and potato twists to sushi and Indian cuisine, the street party is looking like it’s going to be full of great options – so plan to come hungry.
Here’s a peek at some of the eats you can expect to find at Surrey’s Car-Free Day.
Food trucks and vendors:
Deliflavours (Rico & Lalo popsicles)
Big As Your Head Cotton Candy
Restaurants:
Car-Free Day Surrey 2022
When: June 11, 2022, from 12 to 8 pm
Where: 137th Street, Surrey
With files from Daniel Chai