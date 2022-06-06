FoodFood TrucksFood Events

Sneak peek of all the eats at the Surrey Car-Free Day this weekend

Jun 6 2022, 10:55 pm
A huge community event is happening for the first time in Surrey next weekend and it also happens to feature a ton of great food.

Surrey’s very first Car-Free Day, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, is going down on Saturday, June 11, on 137th Street.

The day-long event, which is part of a push to increase rapid transit in the area, will feature live entertainment on multiple stages, an artisan market, vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly programming.

There will also be a beer garden and all-day entertainment but plan to walk, take transit, or bike to the event, as there will be no on-site parking.

We were able to chat with organizers about which food vendors we can expect at the one-day event and, in addition to tons of food trucks, there will also be several local restaurants participating in the street party.

From fair-style popcorn and potato twists to sushi and Indian cuisine, the street party is looking like it’s going to be full of great options – so plan to come hungry.

Here’s a peek at some of the eats you can expect to find at Surrey’s Car-Free Day.

Food trucks and vendors:

Wakwak Burger (Japanese-style burgers)
JAPADOG (Japanese-style hot dogs)

 

JJ’S Hot Cobs  (Corn on the cob)
Marhaba Food (Lebanese food)
Tornado Potato (Deep fried tornado potato, yam, and zucchini)

 

Little Snowflake (Hawaiian shave ice)
Lemon Heaven (Fresh-squeezed lemonade)
Gary’s Kettle Corn
Deliflavours (Rico & Lalo popsicles)
Big As Your Head Cotton Candy

 

Restaurants:

Peaceful Restaurant (Northern Chinese food)

Car-Free Day Surrey 2022

When: June 11, 2022, from 12 to 8 pm
Where: 137th Street, Surrey

With files from Daniel Chai

